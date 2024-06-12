Hezbollah Commander Taleb Abdallah Killed in Israeli Strike

The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it had killed senior Hezbollah commander Taleb Abdallah as well as three other Hezbollah fighters in a strike on a command and control centre in southeastern Lebanon.

In response to Abdallah's killing, Hezbollah had fired dozens of missiles towards northern Israel in a significant escalation of the conflict which has seen near daily exchanges of fire since the start of the war in Gaza last October.

