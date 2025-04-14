Honoring Heroes: Indian Battalion's Celebrated Medal Day Parade in Lebanon

The Indian Battalion, part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), held its Medal Day Parade, celebrating the dedication and service of its peacekeepers. A total of 821 personnel from the Indian Army were recognized with the United Nations Medal, honoring their roles in fostering international peace and regional stability.

Commanded by Lt. Col. Vikas Sheoran, the parade was marked by meticulous military precision and ceremonial elegance. The proceedings underscored the Indian Army's high standards and discipline, reinforcing India's professionalism in peacekeeping missions. Instituted by the United Nations, the Medal Day Parade is a tradition that acknowledges peacekeepers serving continuously for at least 90 days.

This event has grown beyond mere ceremony, signifying shared commitment, professionalism, and values among global peacekeeping forces. Within the UNIFIL context, it stands as a testament to the cooperation and mutual respect between troop-contributing countries and Lebanon.

Dignitaries, including HE Mr. Mohd Noor Rehman Sheikh, India's Ambassador to Lebanon, and key civil and military figures, graced the occasion. Their presence illustrated the strong ties and trust between the Indian Battalion and Lebanese communities, showcasing India's ongoing diplomatic efforts and goodwill in international peacekeeping.

A notable highlight was the military drill by Indian troops, reflecting their discipline and unity. The parade not only demonstrated ceremonial pride but also embodied India's peacekeeping values. It further enabled meaningful engagement between military leaders and local civil institutions, strengthening cooperation and understanding between UNIFIL and regional authorities.

As a major contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, India continues to set benchmarks in military professionalism, humanitarian efforts, and civil-military relations, reinforcing its commitment to global peace. (ANI)

