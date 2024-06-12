Bakrid Sacrifice in Jeopardy: Goat Theft in Wazirabad
In a midnight heist in Wazirabad, northwest Delhi, thieves stole six goats worth Rs 2 lakh, disrupting the Bakrid plans of two local families. The theft, captured on CCTV, has left the families facing significant losses and uncertainty about their upcoming celebrations.
In a daring midnight heist, three men infiltrated a bylane in Wazirabad on Monday, stealing six goats valued at Rs 2 lakh. The theft has cast a shadow over Bakrid celebrations for two local families.
CCTV footage revealed the thieves, with faces covered, broke a lock using a gas cutter before loading the goats into a waiting car.
Owners Mohammad Rasikh and Mohammad Sakib, both facing financial strain, reported the incident to the police but remain doubtful about recovering their prized animals.
