Bakrid Sacrifice in Jeopardy: Goat Theft in Wazirabad

In a daring midnight heist, three men infiltrated a bylane in Wazirabad on Monday, stealing six goats valued at Rs 2 lakh. The theft has cast a shadow over Bakrid celebrations for two local families.

CCTV footage revealed the thieves, with faces covered, broke a lock using a gas cutter before loading the goats into a waiting car.

Owners Mohammad Rasikh and Mohammad Sakib, both facing financial strain, reported the incident to the police but remain doubtful about recovering their prized animals.

