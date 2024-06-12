Left Menu

Bakrid Sacrifice in Jeopardy: Goat Theft in Wazirabad

In a midnight heist in Wazirabad, northwest Delhi, thieves stole six goats worth Rs 2 lakh, disrupting the Bakrid plans of two local families. The theft, captured on CCTV, has left the families facing significant losses and uncertainty about their upcoming celebrations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:39 IST
In a daring midnight heist, three men infiltrated a bylane in Wazirabad on Monday, stealing six goats valued at Rs 2 lakh. The theft has cast a shadow over Bakrid celebrations for two local families.

CCTV footage revealed the thieves, with faces covered, broke a lock using a gas cutter before loading the goats into a waiting car.

Owners Mohammad Rasikh and Mohammad Sakib, both facing financial strain, reported the incident to the police but remain doubtful about recovering their prized animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

