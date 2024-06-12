Teen Girl's Ordeal: Dhanbad's Grim Reality
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her minor lover and his six friends over two days in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. The crime was partially filmed. An FIR has been filed, and police raids are ongoing to nab the accused. The girl is currently in a shelter home for her protection.
In a distressing incident from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her minor lover and six of his friends over a span of two days, according to police sources.
Authorities have lodged an FIR against the seven accused at Dhansar police station, located approximately 160 km from the state capital, Ranchi. Law enforcement officers are actively conducting raids to apprehend the individuals involved.
Dhansar police station in-charge, Manoj Pandey, reported that one of the assailants even recorded the heinous act on a mobile phone, which has since been recovered from the crime scene. The victim was taken to a hospital for a medical examination and has been placed in a shelter home for protection, following a directive from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
