Karan Johar Takes Legal Action Over Misuse of Name in Movie Title

In a recent legal twist, renowned Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar has approached the Bombay High Court, alleging unauthorized use of his name in the title of an upcoming film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'.

Johar's plea calls for a permanent injunction and a restraining order against the movie's producers, IndiaPride Advisory and Sanjay Singh, along with writer-director Bablu Singh. The case was mentioned before Justice R I Chagla, who has scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

Karan Johar, aged 52, affirmed he has no connection with the film and condemned the filmmakers for unlawfully exploiting his brand name to garner attention. He stressed that this unauthorized use is causing significant damage to his reputation and goodwill.

