Hezbollah Vows Escalation After Commander's Death in Israeli Airstrike

Hezbollah has pledged to escalate its military operations along the Lebanon-Israel border in retaliation for the killing of one of its senior military commanders, Abdullah. The commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike, which has resulted in a significant increase in hostilities in the region.

Senior Hezbollah official Hachem Saffieddine, speaking at Abdullah's funeral, announced that their response to his death will be marked by increased severity, strength, quantity, and quality in their operations. "Let the enemy wait for us in the battlefield," he declared.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah launched a substantial rocket barrage into northern Israel, further inflaming tensions as the international community looks on with apprehension over the potential for a wider regional conflict.

