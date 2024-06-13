Left Menu

Manhunt for Four Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 20 Lakh Reward Announced

The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of four terrorists involved in attacks in Doda district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information leading to their arrest. The attacks resulted in injuries to seven security personnel and the death of nine people in different incidents.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday unveiled the sketches of four terrorists responsible for recent attacks in the Doda district, offering a Rs 20 lakh reward for information leading to their capture.

Tuesday saw terrorists strike a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah. The following day, another search party was ambushed in Gandoh, injuring seven security personnel, including a policeman.

A police spokesperson said, ''The terrorists are believed to be operating in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh, committing terror-related activities.''

Besides, a Rs 5 lakh cash reward has been announced for information on each of the four terrorists. The public is urged to assist with information regarding their whereabouts and movements.

In another incident, a terrorist involved in an attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district had his sketch released, with authorities promising a Rs 20 lakh reward for relevant information.

The shocking attack on Sunday saw terrorists open fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims, resulting in the vehicle plunging into a gorge. This tragic incident left nine dead and injured 41 others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

