Tragic Incident: Multiple Casualties Reported in Northern Illinois
Multiple people have been shot in northern Illinois on Wednesday in what authorities are calling a 'mass casualty incident'. Ambulances and medical helicopters have been dispatched to Dixon, with a substantial police presence on the scene. Authorities are set to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time.
In a tragic turn of events, multiple individuals were reported shot in northern Illinois on Wednesday. Officials have termed the situation a 'mass casualty incident'.
Emergency response teams, including ambulances and two medical helicopters, were dispatched to the scene in Dixon. A significant police presence was noted, according to a Facebook post by Winnebago Boone and Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents.
The Ogle County Sheriff's Department, when contacted by The Associated Press, refrained from commenting. A news conference has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. local time, as stated on the department's website.
