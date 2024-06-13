Tragic Incident: Multiple Casualties Reported in Northern Illinois

In a tragic turn of events, multiple individuals were reported shot in northern Illinois on Wednesday. Officials have termed the situation a 'mass casualty incident'.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances and two medical helicopters, were dispatched to the scene in Dixon. A significant police presence was noted, according to a Facebook post by Winnebago Boone and Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department, when contacted by The Associated Press, refrained from commenting. A news conference has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. local time, as stated on the department's website.

