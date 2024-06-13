Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Multiple Casualties Reported in Northern Illinois

Multiple people have been shot in northern Illinois on Wednesday in what authorities are calling a 'mass casualty incident'. Ambulances and medical helicopters have been dispatched to Dixon, with a substantial police presence on the scene. Authorities are set to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time.

PTI | Dixon | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:57 IST
Tragic Incident: Multiple Casualties Reported in Northern Illinois
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic turn of events, multiple individuals were reported shot in northern Illinois on Wednesday. Officials have termed the situation a 'mass casualty incident'.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances and two medical helicopters, were dispatched to the scene in Dixon. A significant police presence was noted, according to a Facebook post by Winnebago Boone and Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department, when contacted by The Associated Press, refrained from commenting. A news conference has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. local time, as stated on the department's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024