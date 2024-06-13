Kuwait Tragedy: DNA Tests, Repatriation Efforts Underway for Fire Victims

Kuwaiti authorities are performing DNA tests on the victims of a catastrophic fire in the Mangaf area, which claimed the lives of 49 individuals, including 42 Indians. An IAF aircraft stands ready to repatriate the remains, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has traveled to Kuwait to manage assistance for injured Indians and expedite the repatriation process.

A tragic fire broke out in a labor housing facility in Mangaf, resulting in around 40 Indian casualties and over 50 injuries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The building, rented by the NBTC group, housed more than 195 workers, predominantly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern states.

