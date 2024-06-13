Wildlife Smuggler Arrested with 22 Turtles in Joint Operation

A wildlife smuggler has been apprehended with 22 Indian softshell turtles in a joint operation by the police and the forest department, officials stated on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Pandey explained that the joint team intercepted the smuggler gang at the Nandgaon canal track area on Wednesday, successfully arresting Chand Khan.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 22 turtles, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone, but Khan's associate Kannu managed to escape. Khan was previously arrested in 2021 for a similar offense and has now been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.

