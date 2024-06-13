Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Prompts Swift Government Response

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh travels to Kuwait to aid in the aftermath of a massive fire that killed about 40 Indians and injured 50 others. The Indian Embassy is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for assistance and repatriation. Prime Minister Modi has announced ex-gratia relief for the victims' families.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:10 IST
Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Prompts Swift Government Response
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, arrived in Kuwait on Thursday to oversee the assistance to those injured in a tragic fire at an apartment housing foreign workers. The inferno claimed the lives of about 40 Indians and injured 50 others in the southern city of Mangaf.

On directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh is coordinating with local authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait confirmed his arrival on social media platform X.

Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the bodies while an Indian Air Force aircraft stands by to transport the victims' remains. Prime Minister Modi, who termed the incident as 'saddening,' convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024