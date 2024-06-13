Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Prompts Swift Government Response

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, arrived in Kuwait on Thursday to oversee the assistance to those injured in a tragic fire at an apartment housing foreign workers. The inferno claimed the lives of about 40 Indians and injured 50 others in the southern city of Mangaf.

On directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh is coordinating with local authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait confirmed his arrival on social media platform X.

Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the bodies while an Indian Air Force aircraft stands by to transport the victims' remains. Prime Minister Modi, who termed the incident as 'saddening,' convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

