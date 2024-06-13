Grave Incident: Six Men Arrested for Raping 42-Year-Old Woman in Korba

In a harrowing incident, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six men inside her house in Korba, Chhattisgarh. According to police sources, the crime occurred under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station on Wednesday night.

The suspects, identified as Sandip Yadav (30), Rajesh Kumar (24), Gulshan Gidaude (24), Gulshan Natraj (25), Ajay Khairwar (22), and Guddu Sahu (20), were apprehended the following day.

The accused face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including gang rape and criminal intimidation. As per the woman's complaint, the perpetrators forced entry into her home and took turns assaulting her before fleeing the scene. She lives alone with her two children.

