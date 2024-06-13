Two Indians Arrested in Nepal for Fake Gold Scam
Two Indians, Prabha Devi and Ramnarayan Sulengi, were arrested in Nepal for duping individuals by selling fake gold. They provided a necklace which appeared to be gold for 400,000 rupees. The police, who arrested them en route to India, recovered 390,000 rupees and are conducting further investigations.
Two Indians have been nabbed in Nepal for defrauding individuals with fake gold, police confirmed on Thursday.
Prabha Devi, aged 71, and Ramnarayan Sulengi, aged 42, from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended after exchanging a phony gold necklace for 400,000 rupees with a local trader.
Police arrested them near Lekhnath Municipality as they attempted fleeing towards India. In addition to recovering Rs. 3.9 lakh, they have been detained for seven days by order of the Kashki District Court for further scrutiny.
