Two Indians Arrested in Nepal for Fake Gold Scam

Two Indians have been nabbed in Nepal for defrauding individuals with fake gold, police confirmed on Thursday.

Prabha Devi, aged 71, and Ramnarayan Sulengi, aged 42, from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended after exchanging a phony gold necklace for 400,000 rupees with a local trader.

Police arrested them near Lekhnath Municipality as they attempted fleeing towards India. In addition to recovering Rs. 3.9 lakh, they have been detained for seven days by order of the Kashki District Court for further scrutiny.

