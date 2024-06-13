Woman Arrested for Allegedly Giving Tips on Child Assault

In a disturbing incident, authorities arrested Shikha Maitreya on Thursday for allegedly sharing tips on sexually assaulting children through her YouTube channel 'Kunwari Begum,' according to police reports.

The controversy erupted after multiple users shared the video on social media platform X, prompting immediate calls for police action. In the now-viral YouTube clip, Maitreya can be seen advising viewers on how to exploit infants sexually.

National Commission for Women chairman Rekha Sharma responded to the video by alerting the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and demanding Maitreya's arrest. Police are currently investigating Maitreya's motives behind the explicit content, says Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh.

