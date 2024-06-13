Biden Holds Out Hope for Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Ongoing Talks

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has not lost hope of getting agreement on a Gaza ceasefire but called on the Palestinian Hamas group to step up.

Biden, asked if he was confident there will be a ceasefire deal between Hamas in Israel soon, he said, "No," adding, "I haven't lost hope, but it's going to be tough." "Hamas has … to move," he told reporters.

Negotiators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have tried for months to mediate a ceasefire in the conflict - which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated the heavily populated enclave - and free hostages taken from Israel in October, more than 100 of whom are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

