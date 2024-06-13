Left Menu

Biden Holds Out Hope for Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Ongoing Talks

President Joe Biden expressed uncertainty but maintained hope regarding a Gaza ceasefire while urging Hamas to take action. With U.S., Egypt, and Qatar mediators involved, the conflict has left thousands dead and hostages still held in Gaza. The negotiations have been ongoing for months to seek a resolution.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:03 IST
Biden Holds Out Hope for Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Ongoing Talks
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has not lost hope of getting agreement on a Gaza ceasefire but called on the Palestinian Hamas group to step up.

Biden, asked if he was confident there will be a ceasefire deal between Hamas in Israel soon, he said, "No," adding, "I haven't lost hope, but it's going to be tough." "Hamas has … to move," he told reporters.

Negotiators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have tried for months to mediate a ceasefire in the conflict - which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated the heavily populated enclave - and free hostages taken from Israel in October, more than 100 of whom are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024