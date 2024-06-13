Biden Holds Out Hope for Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Ongoing Talks
President Joe Biden expressed uncertainty but maintained hope regarding a Gaza ceasefire while urging Hamas to take action. With U.S., Egypt, and Qatar mediators involved, the conflict has left thousands dead and hostages still held in Gaza. The negotiations have been ongoing for months to seek a resolution.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has not lost hope of getting agreement on a Gaza ceasefire but called on the Palestinian Hamas group to step up.
Biden, asked if he was confident there will be a ceasefire deal between Hamas in Israel soon, he said, "No," adding, "I haven't lost hope, but it's going to be tough." "Hamas has … to move," he told reporters.
Negotiators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have tried for months to mediate a ceasefire in the conflict - which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated the heavily populated enclave - and free hostages taken from Israel in October, more than 100 of whom are believed to remain captive in Gaza.
