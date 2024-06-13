DGP Visits Injured Policeman in GMC Hospital Post-Doda Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, R R Swain, paid a visit to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital on Thursday to check on the welfare of Constable Fareed, who was injured in a terror attack in Doda district.

Constable Fareed, belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Kota top area of Gandoh on Wednesday night. He was immediately shifted to GMC Hospital for specialized medical treatment.

'Our Constable Fareed is now stable. He is receiving the best care, all bullets have been removed, and his family is with him,' the DGP assured reporters after meeting the injured officer.

Swain expressed optimism that the constable would soon be back to full strength. Addressing the recent surge in terror incidents across Jammu province, Swain noted that there are about 20 to 25 foreign terrorists, but he is confident that they will be neutralized by security forces.

'We face challenges mainly from across the border, less from within. When foreign terrorists arrive with the sole intent to kill or be killed, we are prepared to respond and coordinate our efforts to defeat them,' Swain stated.

'These individuals, though few in number, can cause disturbances temporarily, but they will not prevail. We've defeated them before, and we will defeat them again,' he concluded.

