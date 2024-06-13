Left Menu

DGP Visits Injured Policeman in GMC Hospital Post-Doda Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain visited the Government Medical College Hospital to check on constable Fareed, injured in a terror attack. Fareed is now stable and receiving specialized treatment. Swain assured the public of their preparedness against any foreign terrorist threats in the region.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:27 IST
DGP Visits Injured Policeman in GMC Hospital Post-Doda Terror Attack
R R Swain
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, R R Swain, paid a visit to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital on Thursday to check on the welfare of Constable Fareed, who was injured in a terror attack in Doda district.

Constable Fareed, belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Kota top area of Gandoh on Wednesday night. He was immediately shifted to GMC Hospital for specialized medical treatment.

'Our Constable Fareed is now stable. He is receiving the best care, all bullets have been removed, and his family is with him,' the DGP assured reporters after meeting the injured officer.

Swain expressed optimism that the constable would soon be back to full strength. Addressing the recent surge in terror incidents across Jammu province, Swain noted that there are about 20 to 25 foreign terrorists, but he is confident that they will be neutralized by security forces.

'We face challenges mainly from across the border, less from within. When foreign terrorists arrive with the sole intent to kill or be killed, we are prepared to respond and coordinate our efforts to defeat them,' Swain stated.

'These individuals, though few in number, can cause disturbances temporarily, but they will not prevail. We've defeated them before, and we will defeat them again,' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024