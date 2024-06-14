Tragic Fire Claims Lives of 42 Indians in Kuwait

Three out of the 42 Indians who tragically perished in a massive fire at a multi-storey building in Kuwait have been identified as residents of Uttar Pradesh. The victims from Uttar Pradesh include Praveen Madhav Singh of Varanasi and Jairam Gupta and Angad Gupta of Gorakhpur.

According to the state's Relief Commissioner's Office, the catastrophic incident occurred on Wednesday morning. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed top state officials to remain in constant communication with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Following the devastating news, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has been sent to Kuwait for further assistance.

A total of 49 people, including 42 Indians, lost their lives in the fire. Most of the deceased hail from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, leaving behind grief-stricken families and communities in their wake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)