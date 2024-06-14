Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of 42 Indians in Kuwait

Three residents of Uttar Pradesh were among 42 Indians killed in a massive fire in Kuwait. The state is coordinating with external affairs ministry and Indian embassy for support. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed continuous communication, while Minister of State for Foreign Affairs has been dispatched to Kuwait.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:08 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of 42 Indians in Kuwait
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three out of the 42 Indians who tragically perished in a massive fire at a multi-storey building in Kuwait have been identified as residents of Uttar Pradesh. The victims from Uttar Pradesh include Praveen Madhav Singh of Varanasi and Jairam Gupta and Angad Gupta of Gorakhpur.

According to the state's Relief Commissioner's Office, the catastrophic incident occurred on Wednesday morning. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed top state officials to remain in constant communication with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Following the devastating news, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has been sent to Kuwait for further assistance.

A total of 49 people, including 42 Indians, lost their lives in the fire. Most of the deceased hail from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, leaving behind grief-stricken families and communities in their wake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024