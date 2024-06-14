Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Welcomes New Faces Amidst Historic Session

The newly elected MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh took oath during a historic session administered by Pro-tem Speaker Ninong Ering. Of the 60 members, 59 were sworn in, including four women. The ruling BJP secured 46 seats, with other parties and independents filling the remainder. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections are slated for Saturday.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 14-06-2024 13:19 IST
The newly elected MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh took the oath on Friday during a historic session inaugurated by Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik. Pro-tem Speaker Ninong Ering administered the oath to the new members, setting the stage for a political reshuffle in the state.

Out of the 60-member House, 59 took their oaths, with eleven opting for Hindi, while Ering was sworn in a day earlier. The assembly sees a mix of re-elected veterans and 20 first-time legislators, including four women who emerged victorious in the April 19 polls.

The ruling BJP secured a dominating 46 seats, followed by the National People's Party (NPP) with five and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) clinching three. Additionally, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) won two seats, the Congress one, and three Independent MLAs also made their way into the assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker Ering congratulated the members and urged them to uphold democratic values through healthy deliberations and debates. The session also observed a two-minute silence in memory of former members who had passed away. The elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions are scheduled for Saturday.

