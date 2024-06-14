Left Menu

Blast in Nagpur Explosives Factory: Owner and Manager Arrested, Granted Bail

In a tragic incident near Nagpur, an explosion at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd resulted in six fatalities and several injuries. The factory's owner, Jay Shivshankar Khemka, and manager, Sagar Deshmukh, were arrested but later granted bail. Multiple officials, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, have visited the site.

Updated: 14-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:14 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a blast at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd near Nagpur claimed the lives of six workers and injured nine others. The factory's director, Jay Shivshankar Khemka, and manager, Sagar Deshmukh, have been arrested and subsequently granted bail by a local court.

The explosion occurred around 1 pm Thursday in the factory's packaging unit, leading to the fatalities and injuries. The Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hingna, granted them cash bail of Rs 50,000 each. The incident has stirred immense concern, prompting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other officials to visit the site.

Police have registered a case under various IPC sections against the responsible officials. The victims' families have been promised compensations by both the factory management and the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

