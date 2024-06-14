Blast in Nagpur Explosives Factory: Owner and Manager Arrested, Granted Bail

In a tragic turn of events, a blast at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd near Nagpur claimed the lives of six workers and injured nine others. The factory's director, Jay Shivshankar Khemka, and manager, Sagar Deshmukh, have been arrested and subsequently granted bail by a local court.

The explosion occurred around 1 pm Thursday in the factory's packaging unit, leading to the fatalities and injuries. The Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hingna, granted them cash bail of Rs 50,000 each. The incident has stirred immense concern, prompting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other officials to visit the site.

Police have registered a case under various IPC sections against the responsible officials. The victims' families have been promised compensations by both the factory management and the state government.

