Sweden Condemns Death Sentences for Swedes in Iraq Amidst Gang Violence

Sweden's Foreign Ministry has taken a strong stance, summoning the Iraqi chargé d'affaires to formally protest the death sentences meted out to Swedish nationals in Iraq. These individuals were convicted of participating in gang-related killings.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billström emphasized the nation's steadfast opposition to capital punishment, stating, 'We condemn the use of the death penalty. We oppose it always, everywhere and regardless of the circumstances.' He also confirmed that Sweden has demanded these sentences not be carried out.

The incident underscores the persistent problem of gang violence, which has long plagued Sweden and now evidently extends beyond its borders. Within Sweden, gang-related violence remains a severe issue, with 109 shootings, including 14 fatal incidents, recorded this year. Last year saw 53 deaths and 109 injuries from a total of 363 shootings.

