Enforcement Directorate Arrests Key Accused in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday announced a significant arrest in its ongoing money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in Rajasthan.

Padamchand Jain, the proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company, was taken into custody on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Jaipur. He was presented before a special court and has been remanded to ED custody until June 18, according to an official statement by the federal agency.

Launched by the Union government, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe drinking water through household tap connections in Rajasthan, implemented by the state's Public Health Engineering department. Jain is accused of manipulating tenders with fraudulent work completion certificates and bribing senior officials. The money laundering case follows an FIR by the anti-corruption bureau against Jain and others. ED has attached assets worth Rs 11.03 crore as part of the probe.

