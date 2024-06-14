Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security Amid Rising Terror Incidents
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following recent terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. A high-level meeting on June 16 will be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other top officials to discuss further steps to ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
In light of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the state's security situation. The review follows multiple incidents, including a deadly attack on a bus transporting pilgrims.
A high-level meeting is scheduled for June 16, which will involve National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and top officials from the Army and CRPF. The meeting aims to evaluate the existing security measures and address the growing concerns.
Additionally, Shah will assess the preparedness for the annual Amarnath Yatra set to commence on June 29. Enhanced security measures, including anti-sabotage teams and specialised forces, are planned to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and prevent further terror threats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Preparations underway for Amarnath Yatra, says IGP VK Birdi
Landmark Promotion: CRPF Elevates 2,600 Cooks and Water Carriers for First Time in 85 Years
Army Preps Up: Operational Review for Amarnath Yatra
Security Beefed Up Ahead of Annual Amarnath Yatra
MP CM announces Rs 1 crore for family of CRPF jawan killed in Kathua terror attack