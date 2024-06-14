Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security Amid Rising Terror Incidents

In light of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the state's security situation. The review follows multiple incidents, including a deadly attack on a bus transporting pilgrims.

A high-level meeting is scheduled for June 16, which will involve National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and top officials from the Army and CRPF. The meeting aims to evaluate the existing security measures and address the growing concerns.

Additionally, Shah will assess the preparedness for the annual Amarnath Yatra set to commence on June 29. Enhanced security measures, including anti-sabotage teams and specialised forces, are planned to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and prevent further terror threats.

