Mumbai Court Grants Thackeray and Raut Leniency in Defamation Case Delay

A special court in Mumbai has granted relief to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut by allowing their plea for condonation of delay in filing a review application against a magistrate's order in a defamation case brought by former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.

RN Rokade, the special judge for cases against MPs/MLAs, on Thursday permitted the condonation at the cost of Rs 2,000, which is to be paid to Shewale within ten days from the date of the order. The special judge emphasized that courts should adopt a liberal approach when deciding condonation of delay applications.

The court order noted that failing to condone the delay would defeat the purpose of filing the revision. Shewale's counsel, Advocate Chitra Salunke, had no objection to the plea. The court recognized that the delay was unintentional and observed that Thackeray and Raut had shown sufficient cause for condonation. Shewale had sought action under Indian Penal Code section 500 for alleged defamatory articles published in 'Saamana'.

