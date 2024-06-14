Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Bump Stock Ban

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified a ban from the Trump administration on bump stocks, the accessory that turns semi-automatic weapons into rapid-fire ones. This ruling follows a deadly 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a 6-3 decision, the court determined that the Trump administration did not adhere to federal laws when it moved to ban bump stocks. The case, presented by a Texas gun shop owner, raised questions about the legal classification of these accessories.

This decision is the latest in a series of high-profile gun cases to reach the Supreme Court, reflecting ongoing debates about gun rights and regulatory authority in the United States.

