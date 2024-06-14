Judicial Custody of Bibhav Kumar Extended Amid Assault Charges
A court extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, by one day over allegations of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar's initial 14-day custody expired, necessitating video conferencing for his appearance before the magistrate, who extended the custody due to the investigating officer's absence.
A court has extended by one day the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, amidst allegations of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The incident allegedly occurred on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence.
Kumar's appearance was through video conferencing as his 14-day judicial custody had expired. His custody was extended after the duty metropolitan magistrate noted the absence of the investigating officer. Kumar was initially arrested on May 18 and his anticipatory bail plea became irrelevant following his arrest. He has since faced multiple custodial remands.
An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including criminal intimidation and attempted culpable homicide. Court sources indicate the ongoing investigation necessitates the extension of his custody.
