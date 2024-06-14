Tragic Incident in Kota: Teen Dies After Self-Immolation Post Gang-Rape

In a horrific turn of events in Kota, an 18-year-old girl succumbed to self-immolation after reportedly being gang-raped by five men, two of whom were her cousins. The tragic incident unfolded late Thursday night, leading to immediate police action.

Superintendent of Police Kota (Rural) Karan Sharma confirmed the case, detailing that the victim was spirited away from her home and taken to a nearby shop where the heinous crime was committed. One of the accused guarded outside while the others perpetrated the rape. The girl's uncle discovered her absence and, upon searching, found her at the scene, only to be assaulted by one of the accused.

Following the traumatic episode, the victim set herself ablaze in her room. Despite her family's efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. A comprehensive investigation is underway with charges filed under sections 376 (D), 366, and 306 of the Indian Penal Code, as informed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivam Joshi.

