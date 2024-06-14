Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Leads RSS March in Gorakhpur

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a workers' camp in Gorakhpur, observing a march that conveyed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Around 280 volunteers participated in the camp. Bhagwat is slated to stay for five days and meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Security is tight at the venue.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:27 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat engaged with volunteers at the 'karyakarta' camp held in Gorakhpur on Friday. He witnessed a march of RSS workers, emphasizing the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

Bhagwat is in Gorakhpur for a five-day visit, with sources indicating a scheduled meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg' camp, which started on June 3 at SVM Public School in Chiutaha, sees the participation of around 280 volunteers from regions such as Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Awadh.

During his stay, Bhagwat will hold separate meetings with volunteers and trainers. Security has been tightened at the venue, permitting only selected volunteers access. His recent address in Nagpur highlighted concerns over the Manipur situation.

Separately, RSS leader Indresh Kumar remarked at an event near Jaipur about the political dynamics involving the BJP and the INDIA bloc, seemingly referring to the outcomes of recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

