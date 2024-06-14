Mohan Bhagwat Leads RSS March in Gorakhpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat engaged with volunteers at the 'karyakarta' camp held in Gorakhpur on Friday. He witnessed a march of RSS workers, emphasizing the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

Bhagwat is in Gorakhpur for a five-day visit, with sources indicating a scheduled meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg' camp, which started on June 3 at SVM Public School in Chiutaha, sees the participation of around 280 volunteers from regions such as Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Awadh.

During his stay, Bhagwat will hold separate meetings with volunteers and trainers. Security has been tightened at the venue, permitting only selected volunteers access. His recent address in Nagpur highlighted concerns over the Manipur situation.

Separately, RSS leader Indresh Kumar remarked at an event near Jaipur about the political dynamics involving the BJP and the INDIA bloc, seemingly referring to the outcomes of recent elections.

