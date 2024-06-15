Colombia Pursues Peace with Segunda Marquetalia Before President Petro's Term Ends

Colombia hopes to sign and begin to implement a peace deal with the Segunda Marquetalia armed group before current President Gustavo Petro leaves office in just over two years, the head of the government's negotiating team said on Friday.

Segunda Marquetalia is a dissident faction of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels whose leaders initially agreed to a 2016 peace deal, but returned to arms citing unfulfilled promises three years later.

