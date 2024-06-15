Left Menu

19-Year-Old Arrested for Horrific Assault on Minor: A Community in Shock

A 19-year-old man, Nitesh Singh, has been arrested for allegedly raping and beating a 12-year-old girl in his village. He was subsequently produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody. The incident has left the community in shock, as police investigate further under IPC and POCSO Act.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:16 IST
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape and assault of a 12-year-old girl, police announced on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Nitesh Singh, was brought before a local court, which then remanded him to judicial custody.

The young victim, who resides in a village under the Bansdih Road police station jurisdiction, was reportedly subjected to rape and physical abuse by Singh, a fellow villager. She was also threatened with death by the assailant, according to authorities.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's father, the police registered a case against Singh on June 10 under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma confirmed that Singh was apprehended near Bansdih Road railway station on Friday. He was subsequently brought before a local court in Ballia, which ordered his judicial custody.

