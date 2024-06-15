Gruesome Double Murder Raises Law and Order Concerns in Gwalior
Two bodies with crushed heads were found on the outskirts of Gwalior, raising serious concerns about law and order. Authorities are working to identify the victims, while opposition leaders criticize the state's governance. Two blood-stained stones were found at the scene, and a high-profile event is scheduled in the city.
- Country:
- India
The bodies of two individuals with their heads brutally crushed were discovered on the outskirts of Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, a police official reported.
One deceased person is reportedly physically handicapped, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma. The bodies were found 20 meters apart on Sheetla Mata Mandir road, connecting to Shivpuri.
"Efforts are ongoing to identify the victims. It appears their heads were crushed with a stone. Personnel from Kampoo police station and a forensics team are on site," Sharma informed reporters.
Nearby, two blood-stained stones were located and are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, another official added.
In an unrelated development, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are slated to visit the city to inaugurate a cricket stadium and the Madhya Pradesh cricket league.
MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari has been vocally criticizing the state's law and order situation under Yadav's administration, which also oversees the home portfolio. Following increased crime rates, the CM recently convened a meeting with top police officials, urging them to enhance efforts to curb criminal activities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"BJP will win all 29 seats with historic majority in Madhya Pradesh," says BJP chief VD Sharma
Kidnap Attempt in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Outrage and Action
Digvijaya Singh Demands Probe into Madhya Pradesh Nursing Scam
Madhya Pradesh CM Defends Modi's Meditation Amid Congress Criticism
Seven persons, including 5 children, drown as boat capsizes in river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district: official.