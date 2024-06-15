Left Menu

Protesters Booked for Attempted Entry into Education Minister's Residence

A group of 20 people from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) was booked for allegedly protesting and trying to enter Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence. The incident led to the involvement of police forces and an investigation is currently underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 16:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 20 individuals, identified as members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), were booked for allegedly protesting and attempting to enter the residence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. The incident occurred at House number 19, Kushak Road in South Avenue, officials announced on Saturday.

According to police records, the protest took place despite the enforcement of Section 144 of CrPC in the area, which prohibits gatherings. The protesters, who arrived in three to four cars, were carrying NSUI pamphlets and were accompanied by several mediapersons. Despite being informed about the restrictions, the group raised slogans and attempted to breach the minister's residence.

Additional police forces were summoned to disperse the protesters, and a case was subsequently registered at the South Avenue Police Station under section 188 for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

