Diamond Smuggling Foiled at Surat Airport

CISF apprehended passenger Sanjaybhai Moradiya at Surat airport for attempting to smuggle raw diamonds worth over Rs 2 crore. The diamonds were hidden in his socks and undergarments. Moradiya was en route to Dubai on an Indigo flight. He has been handed over to Customs for further investigation.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:56 IST
  • India

In a significant bust, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained a Dubai-bound passenger at Surat airport for attempting to smuggle raw diamonds valued over Rs 2 crore.

The individual, identified as Sanjaybhai Moradiya, was caught during a security check around 8:30 am on Saturday before boarding an Indigo airlines flight.

Moradiya had concealed 1,092 grams of unpolished diamonds in his ankle socks and undergarments. Following the discovery, he was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

