Diamond Smuggling Foiled at Surat Airport

In a significant bust, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained a Dubai-bound passenger at Surat airport for attempting to smuggle raw diamonds valued over Rs 2 crore.

The individual, identified as Sanjaybhai Moradiya, was caught during a security check around 8:30 am on Saturday before boarding an Indigo airlines flight.

Moradiya had concealed 1,092 grams of unpolished diamonds in his ankle socks and undergarments. Following the discovery, he was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)