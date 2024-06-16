Left Menu

Hostage Crisis in Rostov's Pre-Trial Detention Center

Inmates at a pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, have taken two employees hostage. The Federal Penitentiary Service is negotiating with the six hostage takers, some linked to the Islamic State, who are armed with a penknife, rubber baton, and fire ax. Officials claim the situation is under control.

Hostage Crisis in Rostov's Pre-Trial Detention Center
Inmates at a pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, have taken two employees hostage, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported on Sunday.

According to Russian state news agency Tass, six hostage takers, armed with a penknife, rubber baton, and fire ax, are in the facility's central courtyard. Sources suggest that some of these prisoners are linked to the Islamic State group.

Officials assured that the situation is 'under control' and that negotiations are underway. Additionally, employees from the Federal Penitentiary Service's central office are traveling to the scene to aid in resolving the crisis.

