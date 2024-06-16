Hostage Crisis in Rostov's Pre-Trial Detention Center
Inmates at a pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, have taken two employees hostage. The Federal Penitentiary Service is negotiating with the six hostage takers, some linked to the Islamic State, who are armed with a penknife, rubber baton, and fire ax. Officials claim the situation is under control.
