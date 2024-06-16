Dramatic Rescue: Russian Security Forces End Hostage Standoff

Russian security forces launched a daring operation to storm a detention center in southern Russia, putting an end to a tense hostage standoff. According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, all the hostages at the Rostov-on-Don facility emerged uninjured from the ordeal.

RIA Novosti, citing Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service, confirmed that the hostage-takers had been 'liquidated.' Other local news outlets have since reported that at least some of the prisoners involved in the standoff were killed during the operation.

The exact details surrounding the standoff remain unclear, but the swift action by security forces appears to have prevented any harm from befalling the hostages. The incident has once again underscored the complex security challenges facing Russian detention facilities.

