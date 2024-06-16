Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Russian Security Forces End Hostage Standoff

Russian security forces stormed a detention center in Rostov-on-Don, successfully ending a hostage standoff. The hostages were unharmed, and the perpetrators were neutralized. Some reports suggest a number of the prisoners were killed.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:47 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Russian Security Forces End Hostage Standoff
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian security forces launched a daring operation to storm a detention center in southern Russia, putting an end to a tense hostage standoff. According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, all the hostages at the Rostov-on-Don facility emerged uninjured from the ordeal.

RIA Novosti, citing Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service, confirmed that the hostage-takers had been 'liquidated.' Other local news outlets have since reported that at least some of the prisoners involved in the standoff were killed during the operation.

The exact details surrounding the standoff remain unclear, but the swift action by security forces appears to have prevented any harm from befalling the hostages. The incident has once again underscored the complex security challenges facing Russian detention facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024