Calcutta High Court Mandates 1% Reservation for Transgenders in Public Jobs

The Calcutta High Court has mandated the West Bengal government to ensure a 1% reservation for transgender individuals in all public employment sectors. Despite the state's policy of equal treatment, this reservation had not yet been implemented, bringing the state's practice into alignment with the Supreme Court's directives.

The ruling came after a petition from a transgender person who, despite qualifying in both the 2014 and 2022 Teachers' Eligibility Tests, was not called for further counseling or interviews. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of transgender persons as a 'third gender' under the Constitution.

The high court's decision also aligns with the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling that recognized transgender individuals' rights to self-identify their gender. The West Bengal chief secretary noted a 2022 notification affirming equal employment opportunities for transgenders, but acknowledged that the necessary reservations had not yet been applied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)