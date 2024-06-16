Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Mandates 1% Reservation for Transgenders in Public Jobs

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the West Bengal government to ensure a 1% reservation for transgender individuals in all public sector jobs. This follows a petition by a transgender person who passed the Teachers' Eligibility Test but was denied an interview. The decision enforces equal employment policies in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:31 IST
Calcutta High Court Mandates 1% Reservation for Transgenders in Public Jobs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has mandated the West Bengal government to ensure a 1% reservation for transgender individuals in all public employment sectors. Despite the state's policy of equal treatment, this reservation had not yet been implemented, bringing the state's practice into alignment with the Supreme Court's directives.

The ruling came after a petition from a transgender person who, despite qualifying in both the 2014 and 2022 Teachers' Eligibility Tests, was not called for further counseling or interviews. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of transgender persons as a 'third gender' under the Constitution.

The high court's decision also aligns with the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling that recognized transgender individuals' rights to self-identify their gender. The West Bengal chief secretary noted a 2022 notification affirming equal employment opportunities for transgenders, but acknowledged that the necessary reservations had not yet been applied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024