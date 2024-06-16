Left Menu

Amit Shah Asserts Decisive Phase in Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has entered a decisive phase. In a high-level meeting, Shah directed security agencies to implement comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies. He highlighted the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and noted significant advances in the Kashmir Valley.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical statement on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has entered its decisive phase. Shah's remarks came during a high-level meeting at North Block to review the security situation in the Union Territory following recent terrorist attacks.

Shah directed security agencies to adopt area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division, mirroring successful strategies in Kashmir. He reasserted the government's unwavering stance on terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy.

The Home Minister lauded the significant reduction in terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley, attributing the positive change to rigorous government efforts. He applauded security agencies and the local administration for conducting the Lok Sabha elections smoothly, and emphasized the importance of seamless coordination among security forces to ensure quick, unified responses to threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

