Punjab NRI Assault Case Sparks Debate Over Safety in Himachal Pradesh

The Punjab Police have lodged a Zero FIR in relation to an alleged assault on a Punjab-origin NRI, who claims he was beaten by a group of men over a parking dispute in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has reached out to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeking his intervention for a comprehensive investigation.

The FIR was registered under various sections, including 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 148 for rioting, at the Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar. Zero FIRs can be filed at any police station and later transferred to the relevant jurisdiction.

