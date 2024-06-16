Punjab NRI Assault Case Sparks Debate Over Safety in Himachal Pradesh
Punjab Police have registered a Zero FIR following the alleged assault on NRI Kawaljit Singh in Himachal Pradesh. Singh claims he was attacked by a group over a parking dispute, while officials refute inter-state or inter-community tensions. Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has called for a thorough inquiry.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police have lodged a Zero FIR in relation to an alleged assault on a Punjab-origin NRI, who claims he was beaten by a group of men over a parking dispute in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.
Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has reached out to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeking his intervention for a comprehensive investigation.
The FIR was registered under various sections, including 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 148 for rioting, at the Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar. Zero FIRs can be filed at any police station and later transferred to the relevant jurisdiction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Samir Modi Accuses Mother Bina Modi of Assault Amidst Family Feud at Godfrey Phillips India
Fire Ravages Delhi Police Station, Investigations Underway
Kerala Father Gets 14 Years for Heinous Assault on Daughter
Odisha Battling Deadly Heatwave: Nine Confirmed Dead, 81 Cases Under Investigation
Zelenskiy Lauds U.S. Support Amid Renewed Russian Assault