Left Menu

Punjab NRI Assault Case Sparks Debate Over Safety in Himachal Pradesh

Punjab Police have registered a Zero FIR following the alleged assault on NRI Kawaljit Singh in Himachal Pradesh. Singh claims he was attacked by a group over a parking dispute, while officials refute inter-state or inter-community tensions. Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has called for a thorough inquiry.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:38 IST
Punjab NRI Assault Case Sparks Debate Over Safety in Himachal Pradesh
Kawaljit Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have lodged a Zero FIR in relation to an alleged assault on a Punjab-origin NRI, who claims he was beaten by a group of men over a parking dispute in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has reached out to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeking his intervention for a comprehensive investigation.

The FIR was registered under various sections, including 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 148 for rioting, at the Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar. Zero FIRs can be filed at any police station and later transferred to the relevant jurisdiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024