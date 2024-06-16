Civic Chief Ensures Smooth Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations with Rs 1.21 Crore Investment

Civic chief Ajay Vaidya of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation announced on Sunday that a sum of Rs 1.21 crore has been allocated for various amenities in observance of Eid-ul-Azha. The investment aims to ensure that the festival runs smoothly and efficiently, providing exceptional civic services for all residents.

The amenities include 56 'qurbani' (sacrifice) centres spread across the municipality's five wards. Additionally, 183 vehicles and 819 employees have been deployed to oversee the festivities. A medical force of 120 doctors has been assembled to ensure health certification and e-tagging of all cattle involved in the sacrifice rituals, Vaidya said.

'All updates are being maintained in real-time. Measures have been put in place for regular waste clearance and periodic sanitisation to maintain cleanliness during the celebrations. The aim is to make everyone proud of the civic services provided,' remarked Vaidya.

