Tragedy Strikes Juneteenth Celebration: Two Dead, Six Wounded in Texas Park Shooting

A weekend gathering turned tragic when a shooting at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Texas, left two people dead and six others wounded, among them two children, authorities confirmed.

The incident took place shortly before 11 pm on Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration, said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks at a news conference. An altercation between two groups at a concert spiraled into violence, leading to the fatal gunfire.

The victims who died were not involved in the original dispute, according to Allen. Emergency personnel at the event provided immediate medical assistance, and the wounded individuals were transported to local hospitals. As of Sunday, no suspects had been detained, leaving investigators to determine the number of shooters involved. Chief Banks expressed heartfelt sorrow for the families affected by this senseless violence.

