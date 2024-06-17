Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Guards Accused of Assaulting Devotees in Nashik

Three security guards at Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple have been accused of manhandling two devotees, including a 60-year-old woman, leading to a police complaint. The incident occurred during a crowded weekend, resulting in charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Three security guards deployed at the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district are facing serious allegations of manhandling devotees, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place amid a throng of visitors on Sunday morning, spurred by the extended weekend.

A 60-year-old woman claimed in her police complaint that a security guard not only shoved her son while he was praying but also subjected him to verbal abuse. The complaint further stated that the guards continued their abusive behavior outside the temple, leading to her falling on the steps and sustaining a head injury.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against three security personnel under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Trimbakeshwar police station.

