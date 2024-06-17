Temple Turmoil: Guards Accused of Assaulting Devotees in Nashik
Three security guards at Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple have been accused of manhandling two devotees, including a 60-year-old woman, leading to a police complaint. The incident occurred during a crowded weekend, resulting in charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
- Country:
- India
Three security guards deployed at the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district are facing serious allegations of manhandling devotees, according to police reports on Monday.
The incident reportedly took place amid a throng of visitors on Sunday morning, spurred by the extended weekend.
A 60-year-old woman claimed in her police complaint that a security guard not only shoved her son while he was praying but also subjected him to verbal abuse. The complaint further stated that the guards continued their abusive behavior outside the temple, leading to her falling on the steps and sustaining a head injury.
Following the complaint, a case has been registered against three security personnel under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Trimbakeshwar police station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Lauds U.S. Support Amid Renewed Russian Assault
Ukraine's Allies Pledge Military Support Amid Renewed Russian Assaults
"Devotees enjoy smooth darshan at Kedarnath Dham," says Rudraprayag police
Doctor assaulted, verbally abused at Tripura hospital; 1 held
Tripura: Bangladeshi miscreants assault BSF constable; snatch weapons, radio at India-Bangladesh Border