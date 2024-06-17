Left Menu

Massive Heroin Bust in Assam: Police Seize Rs 37 Crore Worth Drug Haul

In Assam's Sivasagar district, police seized heroin worth nearly Rs 37 crore and arrested two individuals. The operation, conducted on June 16-17, involved intercepting a truck from Nagaland after a tip-off. 399 soap cases containing 4.6 kg of heroin were discovered during the search. Investigations are ongoing.

Massive Heroin Bust in Assam: Police Seize Rs 37 Crore Worth Drug Haul
In a significant drug bust, police in Assam's Sivasagar district seized heroin valued at nearly Rs 37 crore and arrested two suspects. The operation unfolded between June 16-17 at night, following a crucial tip-off.

According to the police, officers intercepted a truck from Nagaland, leading to the apprehension of two individuals. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 399 soap cases filled with 4.6 kilograms of heroin.

Senior officials have confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has estimated the value of the confiscated heroin at approximately Rs 36.8 crore, highlighting the magnitude of the seizure.

