Top Financial Headlines: EU, Usmanov, Ukraine, and UBS Updates

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU leaders request more time to reach deal on bloc's top officials Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov sues UBS over German probe

Ukraine urges bondholders to accept markdown on more than $20 bln of debt Mark Rutte offers deal to Viktor Orbán as he seeks to clinch NATO top job

UBS offers to repay 90% to clients hit by Greensill implosion Overview

EU leaders have requested more time to reach a deal on appointing the bloc's next slate of top officials, but after an initial negotiation on Monday Ursula von der Leyen was on course to secure a second term as European Commission president. Alisher Usmanov has filed a lawsuit against UBS Group , accusing the bank of triggering a German investigation into the Uzbek-Russian billionaire by submitting "unsubstantiated reports" about his transactions.

Ukraine urged international bondholders to accept deep cuts on the value of more than $20 bln in debt in order to help finance the nation's war effort. Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has promised to give Hungary's Viktor Orbán an opt-out of NATO activities supporting Ukraine if he is made secretary-general of the military alliance.

UBS has offered to pay former Credit Suisse clients 90% of the funds they invested with Greensill Capital, as the Swiss lender attempts to draw a line under a scandal it inherited after rescuing its rival. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

