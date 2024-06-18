Tragic Incident: Woman Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend in Maharashtra

A 20-year-old woman, Aarti Yadav, was brutally attacked and killed by her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav, in public view in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The attack took place around 8.30 am in the Chinchpada locality of Vasai and was captured on video, which surfaced on social media.

The couple, who had a six-year-long relationship, were reportedly quarrelling when Rohit allegedly stabbed Aarti multiple times with an industrial spanner. Despite her collapse, he continued the attack.

Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene, and Rohit was detained. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Witnesses in the vicinity did not intervene, with some even recording the assault. The police have detained individuals who uploaded the videos online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)