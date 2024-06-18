Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Woman Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend in Maharashtra

A 20-year-old woman, Aarti Yadav, was brutally attacked and killed by her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident occurred in public view, with some witnesses recording videos. The couple had been experiencing relationship issues, leading to the tragic event.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:17 IST
Tragic Incident: Woman Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman, Aarti Yadav, was brutally attacked and killed by her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav, in public view in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The attack took place around 8.30 am in the Chinchpada locality of Vasai and was captured on video, which surfaced on social media.

The couple, who had a six-year-long relationship, were reportedly quarrelling when Rohit allegedly stabbed Aarti multiple times with an industrial spanner. Despite her collapse, he continued the attack.

Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene, and Rohit was detained. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Witnesses in the vicinity did not intervene, with some even recording the assault. The police have detained individuals who uploaded the videos online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024