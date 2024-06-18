APOA Challenges HUL's Plan to Cut Palm Oil in Soaps

The Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), representing palm oil-consuming countries, has expressed concern over Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) reported plans to reduce palm oil content in its soaps by 25 per cent.

In a letter to HUL's CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa, APOA Chairman Atul Chaturvedi warned that the reduction could jeopardize global efforts to secure the livelihoods of millions of palm oil farmers, especially smallholders. He noted that while palm oil prices have risen due to higher input costs, targeting palm oil specifically for criticism is unfair since price fluctuations are driven by demand and supply dynamics affecting other edible oils like soya and sunflower as well.

APOA urged HUL to reconsider its decision, emphasizing that replacing palm oil with cheaper alternatives could adversely impact palm oil farmers worldwide. "Substituting palm oil with cheaper options undermines global endeavors to ensure living wages for workers and incomes for farmers," the letter stated.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, a prominent player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, is planning to cut palm oil content in its soaps, citing rising palm oil prices and environmental concerns. The APOA, which includes countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, aims to promote sustainable palm oil production and consumption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)