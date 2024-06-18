Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Declares War on Drug Nexus in Police Force
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced stringent measures to dismantle the drug-trade nexus within the police force. Officials found involved will be dismissed, and traffickers' properties will be attached. Additionally, a mass transfer of low-rank police officials will be executed, and 10,000 new personnel will be recruited.
In a decisive move to dismantle the drug-trade nexus within the police force, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced stringent measures on Tuesday.
He warned any police official found involved in drug dealings would be dismissed and the properties of traffickers attached within a week of their capture.
Mann also revealed plans for a mass transfer of low-ranking police officials and the recruitment of 10,000 new personnel to strengthen the department.
