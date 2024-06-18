Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Declares War on Drug Nexus in Police Force

In a decisive move to dismantle the drug-trade nexus within the police force, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced stringent measures on Tuesday.

He warned any police official found involved in drug dealings would be dismissed and the properties of traffickers attached within a week of their capture.

Mann also revealed plans for a mass transfer of low-ranking police officials and the recruitment of 10,000 new personnel to strengthen the department.

