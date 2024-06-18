Left Menu

Security Personnel Detain Trio in Doda Over Terrorist Links

Security personnel detained three individuals, including a couple, for questioning concerning the movement of terrorists in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities suspect a terrorist group is in the area. Recent attacks injured several security personnel. The detainees are suspected of aiding terrorists and failing to inform authorities.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, have apprehended three individuals, one of whom is a couple, in connection with recent terrorist movements in the region.

Authorities believe that a group of three to four terrorists is currently hiding in the higher terrains of the district.

In a recent string of violent incidents, terrorists attacked a joint check post on June 11 night, injuring five soldiers and a special police officer. Additionally, a policeman was wounded during a firefight on Wednesday evening in Kota Top village.

The detained trio, from the Jai area of Doda, are suspected of providing logistical support to the terrorists and not reporting their whereabouts to the security forces.

This follows the detention of 50 individuals in Reasi district, linked to a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. The past week has witnessed four terrorist attacks, resulting in 10 deaths and 50 injuries across Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts.

