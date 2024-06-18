Left Menu

Former PTC India CMD Rajib Kumar Mishra to Appeal Against Sebi Ban

Former PTC India CMD Rajib Kumar Mishra plans to appeal to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against Sebi's order barring him from holding any directorial position in a listed entity for six months. The ban follows accusations of corporate governance lapses at PTC India Financial Services Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:02 IST
Former PTC India CMD Rajib Kumar Mishra to Appeal Against Sebi Ban
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, former PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Rajib Kumar Mishra is set to challenge market regulator Sebi's order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). The order, issued last week, bars Mishra from being a director in any listed entity for six months.

The order led to Mishra stepping down as chairman of PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) and CMD of PTC India Ltd. ''Sebi's order is appealable, and in the merit of the order, I will go to SAT for further action and to safeguard my rights,'' Mishra told PTI.

The regulator's decision follows accusations of corporate governance lapses at PFS. Mishra was fined Rs 10 lakh and prohibited from holding any key managerial position in any listed company. Defending his position, Mishra asserted that as a non-executive chairman and nominee director, he had no direct control over the company's operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024