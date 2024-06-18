UP Man Arrested in Muzaffarpur Trafficking Case: SIT Probes Deeper

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from UP's Gorakhpur has apprehended Tilak Kumar, allegedly involved in a trafficking racket in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, which held multiple young women captive and sexually assaulted them under the guise of job offers, according to police reports.

The SIT, headed by Deputy SP Vinita Sinha, is on the lookout for nine more individuals implicated in the case. Kumar's arrest comes after a survivor's complaint alleging that he initially approached her via social media in June 2022, promising a job in Muzaffarpur but later confined and assaulted her for months.

Superintendent of Police (SP-City) of Muzaffarpur, Awadhesh Dixit, confirmed the woman's allegations, revealing that she and other victims were lured with job promises, confined, beaten, and sexually abused. The accused, linked to a fraudulent marketing company, are still mostly at large. The survivor managed to file a case after an initial refusal by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)