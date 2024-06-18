Left Menu

UP Man Arrested in Muzaffarpur Trafficking Case: SIT Probes Deeper

Tilak Kumar was arrested in Gorakhpur for allegedly being involved in a trafficking racket in Muzaffarpur. The racket held young women captive, promising jobs but subjecting them to sexual assault. An SIT, led by Deputy SP Vinita Sinha, is actively investigating the case. Kumar's arrest follows the complaint of a survivor.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:13 IST
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from UP's Gorakhpur has apprehended Tilak Kumar, allegedly involved in a trafficking racket in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, which held multiple young women captive and sexually assaulted them under the guise of job offers, according to police reports.

The SIT, headed by Deputy SP Vinita Sinha, is on the lookout for nine more individuals implicated in the case. Kumar's arrest comes after a survivor's complaint alleging that he initially approached her via social media in June 2022, promising a job in Muzaffarpur but later confined and assaulted her for months.

Superintendent of Police (SP-City) of Muzaffarpur, Awadhesh Dixit, confirmed the woman's allegations, revealing that she and other victims were lured with job promises, confined, beaten, and sexually abused. The accused, linked to a fraudulent marketing company, are still mostly at large. The survivor managed to file a case after an initial refusal by the police.

