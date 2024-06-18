NIA Seizes Over Rs 1 Crore in CPI (Maoist) Terrorism Probe
The NIA seized over Rs 1 crore in Bihar and Jharkhand, extorted by CPI (Maoist) to finance a medical education. The 2021 probe unearthed funds transferred to a Chennai college for a Maoist leader's relative. The NIA has filed multiple charge sheets against accused under IPC and UAPA sections.
In a significant crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized more than Rs 1 crore on Tuesday. This money, extorted from contractors in Bihar and Jharkhand, was being funneled into financing the medical education of a relative of a senior CPI (Maoist) leader.
This action is a part of an ongoing investigation initiated in 2021 into a conspiracy by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) to revive its activities in the Magadh region. The funds were transferred directly to the account of a medical college in Chennai under the guise of a loan, as stated by the NIA.
The agency has previously filed multiple charge sheets in this case, implicating several individuals under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
