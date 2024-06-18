Left Menu

NIA Seizes Over Rs 1 Crore in CPI (Maoist) Terrorism Probe

The NIA seized over Rs 1 crore in Bihar and Jharkhand, extorted by CPI (Maoist) to finance a medical education. The 2021 probe unearthed funds transferred to a Chennai college for a Maoist leader's relative. The NIA has filed multiple charge sheets against accused under IPC and UAPA sections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:38 IST
NIA Seizes Over Rs 1 Crore in CPI (Maoist) Terrorism Probe
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized more than Rs 1 crore on Tuesday. This money, extorted from contractors in Bihar and Jharkhand, was being funneled into financing the medical education of a relative of a senior CPI (Maoist) leader.

This action is a part of an ongoing investigation initiated in 2021 into a conspiracy by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) to revive its activities in the Magadh region. The funds were transferred directly to the account of a medical college in Chennai under the guise of a loan, as stated by the NIA.

The agency has previously filed multiple charge sheets in this case, implicating several individuals under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024