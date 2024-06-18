Tragic Murder in Vasai: Crowds Watch Helplessly as Jilted Lover Attacks Woman

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Vasai, a man brutally murdered his girlfriend in broad daylight as bystanders watched in horror. The attacker, identified as Rohit Yadav, struck Arati Yadav repeatedly with an industrial spanner, resulting in her tragic death.

The grievous act unfolded on a busy road, and police reports indicate that Yadav inflicted 18 wounds on the victim. Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware from the Valiv police station confirmed the details, noting the lack of intervention from onlookers who remained passive throughout the assault.

Authorities have arrested Rohit Yadav and charged him with murder. The incident has garnered widespread outrage, with public figures demanding a zero-tolerance approach toward crimes against women. Calls for justice and safer societal norms echo in the wake of this brutal crime.

