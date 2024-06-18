Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Vasai: Crowds Watch Helplessly as Jilted Lover Attacks Woman

In a horrific incident in Vasai, Rohit Yadav murdered his girlfriend, Arati Yadav, by repeatedly striking her with a spanner in public. Despite a large crowd, no one intervened to help her. The incident, captured on CCTV, has shocked the community and prompted calls for stricter measures against violence.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:55 IST
Tragic Murder in Vasai: Crowds Watch Helplessly as Jilted Lover Attacks Woman
Rohit Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Vasai, a man brutally murdered his girlfriend in broad daylight as bystanders watched in horror. The attacker, identified as Rohit Yadav, struck Arati Yadav repeatedly with an industrial spanner, resulting in her tragic death.

The grievous act unfolded on a busy road, and police reports indicate that Yadav inflicted 18 wounds on the victim. Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware from the Valiv police station confirmed the details, noting the lack of intervention from onlookers who remained passive throughout the assault.

Authorities have arrested Rohit Yadav and charged him with murder. The incident has garnered widespread outrage, with public figures demanding a zero-tolerance approach toward crimes against women. Calls for justice and safer societal norms echo in the wake of this brutal crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024